FedEx to hire 55,000 workers, raise hours for holiday season

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Wednesday it would hire about 55,000 workers and increase hours for some existing employees for the holiday shopping season as the U.S. package delivery company prepares to cater to the expected jump in shipments due to online shopping boom.

A Federal Express truck on delivery is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The company said it would also expand its U.S. ground-shipping operations to six and seven days per week for the busiest shopping season of the year.

FedEx said the six-day ground-shipping operations would be extended throughout its U.S. network all-year round.

“The rise in demand for e-commerce goes beyond peak. It’s a year-round phenomenon...,” said Raj Subramaniam, chief marketing and communications officer.