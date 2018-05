(Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) has entered into an agreement to provide pension benefits for about 41,000 FedEx Corp (FDX.N) retirees and beneficiaries, through a group annuity, the insurer said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A statue stands atop Grand Central Station in front of the MetLife building in New York, October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The FedEx group annuity deal, which MetLife expects will close on May 10, includes about $6 billion in pension obligations, the insurer said.