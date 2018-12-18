FedEx cuts 2019 view on European softness, global trade concerns

(Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Tuesday lowered its 2019 forecast, citing weakness in Europe and signs that global trade is faltering, sending its shares down 5.1 percent in after-hours trade.

“Global trade has slowed in recent months and leading indicators point to ongoing deceleration in global trade near-term,” FedEx Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said.

Memphis-based FedEx cut its fiscal 2019 earnings forecast to $15.50 to $16.60 per share, before year-end mark-to-market retirement plan accounting adjustments and excluding TNT Express integration expenses. It previously forecast earnings of $17.20 to $17.80 per share.

The tempered outlook landed as FedEx grapples with ongoing margin pressure at its Express and Ground units and speculation that Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will attack its own mounting transportation costs by investing in a competing delivery network.

Its new forecast assumes moderate U.S. domestic economic growth and no further weakening in international economic conditions from the current forecast, FedEx said.

“While the U.S. economy remains solid, our international business weakened during the quarter, especially in Europe. We are taking action to mitigate the impact of this trend through new cost-reduction initiatives,” Frederick Smith, FedEx chief executive officer, said in a statement.

FedEx said it is offering voluntary buyouts to certain employees, reducing international capacity at FedEx Express, limiting hiring and cutting discretionary spending.

“We remain committed to actively managing costs with a heightened focus on increasing efficiency across the organization,” Graf said.

FedEx profit rose to $935 million, or $3.51 per share, for the second quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $775 million, or $2.84 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $17.8 billion from $16.3 billion.

FedEx shares were down $9.51 to $175.50 following the report.