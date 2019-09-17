FedEx warns that global slowdown will hurt 2020

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Tuesday warned that full-year earnings would miss analysts’ estimates, as escalating trade tensions pressure an already cooling global economy and it manages the fallout from its split with customer-turned-competitor Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

FILE PHOTO: A Federal Express Ground truck travels down a highway through Carlsbad, California, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shares of the package delivery company tumbled almost 10% in after-hours trading after profit in its latest quarter fell short of Wall Street’s goal.

The results from Memphis-based FedEx land as global retailers are gearing up for the all-important winter holiday season.

“This is very disappointing for all shareholders,” said Trip Miller, managing director at Memphis-based hedge fund Gullane Capital Partners.

While FedEx has its own challenges, the company is a bellwether of the global economy and the broader logistics sector. Shares of rival United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) fell 2.2% after the report.

FedEx said it expects adjusted 2020 earnings of $11.00 to $13.00 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $14.69 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates.

In June, FedEx had forecast a mid-single-digit percentage point decline in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2020.

As the Sino-U.S. trade war continues, the shipper has become the target of Chinese ire over shipping mistakes involving several packages, including parcels addressed to China’s Huawei Technologies Co, which Washington has put on an export blacklist.

Adjusted net income fell to $800 million, or $3.05 per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $933 million, or $3.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at $17.05 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.15 per share.

“Our performance continues to be negatively impacted by a weakening global macro environment driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty,” Chief Executive Officer Frederick Smith said.

Among other things, FedEx also blamed the disappointing results on “the loss of business from a large customer.”

It is responding with a new round of cost cuts - including reducing services in its global FedEx Express air network after the holiday season, Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said in a statement.

Shares of Fedex fell $16.43 to $156.87 in extended trading.