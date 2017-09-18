FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FedEx to raise shipping rates for some services
September 18, 2017 / 9:07 PM / a month ago

FedEx to raise shipping rates for some services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said on Monday it would raise shipping rates for some of its services from Jan. 1.

A package of the FedEx courier delivery services company is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration

FedEx Express rates will go up by an average of 4.9 percent for U.S. domestic, export and import services, while FedEx One Rate pricing will increase by 3.5 percent.

The company said rates of FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will also rise by an average of 4.9 percent.

FedEx Freight and SmartPost shipping rates will also change.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

