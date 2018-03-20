FedEx's retail business to add 500 new outlets in Walmart

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) is expanding its retail business, FedEx Office, in the United States by adding 500 new locations within Walmart Inc (WMT.N) stores in the next two years.

A package of the FedEx courier delivery services company is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration

The move follows the completion of a pilot program spanning 47 locations within Walmart stores across six states, FedEx Office said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California, U.S. on April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Walmart-based FedEx Office offers packing, shipping and printing services. Customers can also direct their packages to be held at any of these locations for up to five business days using FedEx delivery service.

Deutsche Post AG’s (DPWGn.DE) DHL earlier this month said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the German logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS (UPS.N) and FedEx.

FedEx shares were trading marginally up in light premarket trading on Tuesday.