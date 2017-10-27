FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Femsa sees Mexico inflation hitting consumption in fourth quarter, 2018
Sections
Featured
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Kaspersky CEO says hack claims cutting U.S. sales
Exclusive
Kaspersky CEO says hack claims cutting U.S. sales
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 27, 2017 / 9:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Femsa sees Mexico inflation hitting consumption in fourth quarter, 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) (FMSAUBD.MX) said on Friday it could see a slowdown in sales in the fourth quarter and in 2018 as high inflation, concerns over trade talks and an upcoming election dampen consumer appetite.

The logo of Coca Cola Femsa, the largest Coke bottler in the world, is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey, Mexico April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The Monterrey-based company reported on Thursday that third quarter profit jumped 385 percent from a year earlier to 32.4 billion pesos ($1.70 billion). That was boosted in part by a 14.3 percent increase in sales to 114.65 billion pesos.

In a Friday conference call with analysts, Eduardo Padilla, Femsa’s corporate and finance director, said consumption could take a hit thanks to inflation, which at close to 6 percent on an annualized basis, is already well above the central bank’s 3 percent target.

“Inflation has hurt real wage increases and consumer sentiment. So after three years of strong growth we are lowering our expectations ... for the fourth quarter and next year,” said Padilla, who is scheduled to take over from outgoing Chief Executive Carlos Salazar on Jan. 1, 2018.

Concerns surrounding Mexico’s 2018 presidential election and ongoing talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a lynchpin of Mexico’s economy are also factors to consider, he added.

Femsa controls the world’s biggest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFL.MX), and also owns the Oxxo convenience store chain and a stake in Dutch beer company Heineken NV (HEIN.AS).

Reporting by Sheky Espejo, writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.