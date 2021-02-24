Coca-Cola Femsa reaches deal with Heineken over distribution in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the corporate logo of Coca-Cola Femsa at a distribution center of the company in Caracas, Venezuela October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa said on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Heineken over distribution in Brazil.

“The redesign of the distribution agreement between the Coca-Cola system and Heineken in Brazil is an important milestone,” said John Santa Maria Otazua, chief executive officer of Coca-Cola FEMSA.

The agreement is slated to be implemented in the middle of 2021, the company added in a statement.