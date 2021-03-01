Mexico's Femsa reports fourth quarter net loss of $62 million, hampered by new wave of pandemic

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Coca Cola Femsa, the largest Coke bottler in the world, is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey, Mexico, April 25, 2017. Picture taken April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa on Monday reported a net loss of 1.2 billion pesos ($62 million) in the fourth quarter, after a fierce new wave of coronavirus infections slowed sales at Femsa’s gas stations and vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores.

“A new wave of COVID cases and virus variants brought more stringent operating restrictions and again hampered customer mobility,” Femsa’s Chief Executive Eduardo Padilla said in the company’s report.

“Short-term uncertainty levels remain high, but we anticipate an eventual recovery to take hold on the back of broad vaccination efforts and a pandemic that gradually cedes ground to normalcy as the year advances,” he added.

The Monterrey-based bottler and retailer posted revenue of 130.3 billion pesos, down 1.5% from the fourth quarter in 2019.

(1 U.S. dollar = 19.9500 pesos)