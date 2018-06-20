FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 20, 2018 / 9:08 AM / in 2 hours

Italy's Ferragamo shares tumble after family trims stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Salvatore Ferragamo (SFER.MI) tumbled on Wednesday after the luxury group’s controlling family sold shares at a steep discount, sparking concern about the group’s profitability.

FILE PHOTO: Models present creations from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo//File Photo

Ferragamo Finanziaria sold a 3.5 percent stake in the Florence-based group in an accelerated book building process. Traders and a source said the sale was priced at 23.25 euros ($26.88) a share compared with Tuesday’s close of 24.53 euros.

At 0821 GMT shares were down 6.2 percent at 23.01 euros after failing to open in early trade.

FILE PHOTO: A model presents a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

A source close to the matter told Reuters that the move was intended to increase the free float of the company, considered too low by the family.

But a trader at a European bank questioned the timing of the operation, adding the move indicated lack of confidence by the family at a time when the group’s fundamentals are not good.

“There’s no CEO and they’re implementing a strategy to turn the company round ... if you sell, even if it’s a small stake, you’re certainly not sending a sign of confidence.”

Since launching a strategic plan last year to boost its appeal to a younger clientele and reverse falling sales and profitability, the group has issued a profit warning and lost Chief Executive Eraldo Poletto.

It has since battled to reverse falling sales and profitability, partly due to a clean-up of inventories.

The founding family, which now holds around 65 percent of the group, has repeatedly ruled out any idea it might sell its controlling stake.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Stephen Jewkes, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.