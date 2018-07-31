Italy's Ferragamo appoints new CEO as revenue and profits keep falling

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Tuesday it appointed its general manager Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi, a former Gucci executive, as chief executive.

The shoemaker parted ways with Chief Executive Eraldo Poletto in March, a year after he unveiled an ambitious plan for the company, and Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo has since been serving as interim CEO.

Revenue, profits and like-for-like sales all fell in the first six months of the year compared with the same period of the previous year.

The group, which issued a profit warning in December and is battling to reverse falling sales and profitability, said it would continue to invest to relaunch the brand and optimize the group’s processes.