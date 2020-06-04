Italy's bottled water group Ferrarelle expands abroad with Danone

MILAN (Reuters) - Ferrarelle, Italy’s fourth largest mineral water producer, said on Thursday it struck a distribution deal with French food company Danone (DANO.PA), to boost exports and increase the awareness of its top brand in foreign countries.

Under the agreement Danone will sell, distribute and merchandise Ferrarelle’s eponymous sparkling water in several countries abroad.

Bottled water faces increasing market saturation in Italy as consumption is reaching its limit and it is becoming more difficult for manufacturers to attract new buyers, a research by Euromonitor said.

In 2017 Italians were the largest mineral water consumers in Europe, with 222 litres of bottled water being drunk per capita each year, a report by Beverfood.com said.

Family-owned Ferrarelle reported 205 million euros in revenues last year, but only 4% of its sales were abroad.

On top of its Ferrarelle brand, well-known in Italy, the group also owns other bottled waters and distributes Evian water in Italy.