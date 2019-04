FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ferrari is pictured during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chief executive of luxury race car maker Ferrari said on Friday he was confident about meeting the targets of a business plan through 2022 despite a backdrop of uncertainties.

Speaking at Ferrari’s annual general meeting, Louis Camilleri listed among headwinds causing uncertainty trade tensions, a slowdown in the Chinese economy, Brexit and currency volatility.