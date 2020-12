FILE PHOTO: Vittorio Colao, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Group, gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ROME (Reuters) - Italian media reports citing the former chief executive of Vodafone Vittorio Colao as one of the candidates for the top job at Ferrari are groundless, a source close to Colao said on Friday.

Louis Camilleri retired with immediate effect as CEO of Ferrari late on Thursday, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years.