Ferrari annual profit falls 10%, no word on new CEO

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari said on Tuesday it targeted a modest increase in its core profit this year, as the group waits for a new boss after Louis Camilleri stepped down as CEO in December.

The ‘Cavallino Rampante’- or ‘Prancing Horse’- said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would come in between 1.45 billion euros ($1.74 billion) and 1.50 billion euros this year, after falling 10% to 1.14 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 2020.

A Milan-based trader said 2020 results were fine but forecasts for this year were not as bullish as expected.

“They were a bit on the cautious side,” the trader said.

Car shipments fell back below 10,000 units last year as the group recovered from a seven-week production suspension in early 2020 triggered by the coronavirus health crisis.

But Ferrari said production in the second half was in line with plans.

Milan-listed Ferrari shares erased early gains after results were published and were down 0.9% by 1210 GMT.

($1 = 0.8315 euros)