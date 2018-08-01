FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 10:27 AM / in 38 minutes

Ferrari confirms FY guidance as news CEO takes the wheel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian supercar maker Ferrari (RACE.MI) reported a 7 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted core earnings, helped by sales of the 812 Superfast model and the 488 family, and confirmed its outlook for the full year.

FILE PHOTO: The Ferrari Insignia is seen at the back of a Ferrari Testarossa during a media tour of the Fullerton Concours d'Elegance in Singapore, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo

In the first set of results presented by newly-appointed Chief Executive Louis Camilleri, the company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 290 million euros ($339 million) in the quarter, in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 286 million euros.

Profit margins rose to 31.9 percent from 29.4 percent.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti

