Ferrari sticks to FY targets after first quarter core profit up 14 percent

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ferrari is seen on a sheet covering a car before a presentation at the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari confirmed its full-year targets after core earnings rose 14 in the first quarter, driven by a strong performance of its Portofino model.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 311 million euros ($348 million) in the January-March period, Ferrari said on Tuesday.

That is above an average forecast of 284 million euros based on a Reuters poll of analysts.

Ferrari shares rose as much as 4.7 percent on the results.

