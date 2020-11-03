Ferrari sees 2020 earnings at top end of guidance

FILE PHOTO: The Ferrari logo is pictured as Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari RACE.MI expects to deliver 2020 earnings at the top of its previous guidance range as shipments recover from a halt in production earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, known for its prancing horse logo, said on Tuesday it expected adjusted core earnings of around 1.125 billion euros ($1.32 billion) this year, compared with 1.075-1.125 billion euros previously.

Margins on adjusted core earnings are now forecast around 32.5%, versus previous guidance of 31%-32.5%.

Ferrari said shipments were down 6.5% year on year in the third quarter, in line with a production plan the company set after a seven-week freeze of its operations linked to the first wave of COVID-19 earlier this year.

However, shipments of its high-power and high-margin 12-cylinder cars, including the Monza, rose 15.4% in the July-September period.

Milan-listed shares in Ferrari extended gains after the results were published. At 1245 GMT, they were up 3.6% at 162.90 euros.

“Deliveries of the SF90 Stradale and the Ferrari Roma are on track to start in Q4 2020,” Ferrari said in a statement.

In the third quarter, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6.4% to 330 million euros, above an average forecast of 299 million euros from analysts polled by Reuters.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA margins stood at 37.2%, up from 33.9% a year earlier.