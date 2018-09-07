FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 8:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ferrari to build a future as good as its past with new CEO: Chairman

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Under new CEO Louis Camilleri, Ferrari (RACE.MI) is determined to be as successful as it was under his predecessor Sergio Marchionne, the chairman of the Italian supercar maker told a shareholder meeting to approve Camilleri’s appointment.

New Ferrari's CEO Louis Carey Camilleri speaks with a technician after the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, Italy September 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

“Sergio Marchionne strengthened the foundations of Ferrari, now we can build on that for the future, which will be a bright future,” John Elkann said on Friday.

“Under the leadership of Camilleri, Ferrari is determined to build a future that is as good as its past,” he added.

Camilleri’s appointment won the backing of 98 percent in a shareholder vote.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter

