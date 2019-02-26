Ferrero re-starts production at biggest Nutella plant

FILE PHOTO: Jars of Nutella chocolate-hazelnut paste are displayed in a Casino supermarket in Nice, France, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian confectioner Ferrero on Monday restarted production at the biggest production plant of its Nutella spread, which was halted last week over a suspected quality issue, the company said in a statement posted on its website.

The group, which produces a third of all the Nutella jars sold globally at its plant located in the French town of Villers-Ecalles, said checks at the plant had cleared all doubts. Production there was halted on Feb. 19.

The “investigations made it possible to affirm that no finished product stored at the factory presented neither health risk nor lack of quality for our consumers,” Ferrero said, adding that all the products on the market had never been affected by a quality issue.