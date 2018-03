MILAN (Reuters) - Nutella maker Ferrero said its revenue rose 1.5 percent in the fiscal year ended August 2017 to 10.5 billion euros ($13 billion), as sales growth in foreign markets compensated for a flat performance in Italy.

Jars of Nutella chocolate-hazelnut paste is seen in this picture illustration taken October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The family-owned company bought U.S. confectioner Fannie May last year and two other companies in North America to become the third-largest chocolate company in the United States.

($1 = 0.8123 euros)