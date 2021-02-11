Ferrero posts sweeter full-year sales despite virus

(Reuters) - Turnover at Nutella-maker Ferrero rose 7.8% in its financial year to end-August, offsetting some of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic thanks to higher sales in the U.S., Italy, Germany and France and the launch of some new products.
The Luxembourg-based confectionery giant said in a statement on Thursday that full-year turnover came in at 12.3 billion euros ($14.94 billion), while investments totalled 619 million euros.
The family-owned group, founded in the Italian town of Alba in 1946, has reached world-wide notoriety thanks to the hazelnut spread Nutella as well as Kinder-branded chocolate bars, with its products present in more than 170 countries.
($1 = 0.8235 euros)
