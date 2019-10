FILE PHOTO: An employee works on a yacht at the Ferretti's shipyard in Sarnico, northern Italy, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti said on Tuesday an initial public offering (IPO) period for its shares would run from Oct. 1-10.

The company said on Monday it had been authorized to list its shares in an IPO that would value it up to 1.08 billion euros ($1.18 billion).

Ferrretti added it aimed at starting trading of its shares on the Milan bourse on Oct. 16.