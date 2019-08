MILAN (Reuters) - Italian yacht maker Ferretti is looking to list 30-35% of capital in an initial public offering expected to take place in the autumn, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The company, which makes speedboats under several brands including Riva and Pershing, aims to launch its IPO in Milan in October, the source said.

The offer will involve the issue of new stock as well as the sale of existing shares, the source said.