Miner Ferrexpo defends stance after former auditor cites charity probe delays

(Reuters) - Ferrexpo dismissed on Monday an account of events by Deloitte which quit as auditor last week after saying the iron ore miner delayed an investigation into the use of funds by its charity partner in Ukraine.

Shares in London-listed Ferrexpo, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantin Zhevago, rose 10 percent to 212 pence at 0733 GMT, after the firm said it was searching for two new directors after resignations last week and said it continued to “trade strongly”.

Deloitte quit as Ferrexpo’s auditor on Friday, days after saying it was unable to conclude whether the iron ore miner’s chief executive controlled a charity being investigated over its use of company donations.

Deloitte’s statement, disclosed by Ferrexpo on Monday, was the latest development in a row that has seen the miner’s shares lose nearly a third of their value.

Blooming Land, which coordinates Ferrexpo’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, came under scrutiny after auditors found holes in the charity’s bank statements.

Funding for Blooming Land’s CSR activities is provided by one of Ferrexpo’s units in Ukraine and Khimreaktiv LLC, an entity ultimately controlled by Zhevago, who is also Ferrexpo’s chief executive, according to Ferrexpo.

Ferrexpo said on Monday it had it initiated the formal independent review at an appropriate time, “given the other steps it was taking and all the surrounding circumstances”.

The miner, majority-owned by Zhevago, said it had been told about the discrepancies in a copy of Blooming Land’s bank statements received by Deloitte as part of their audit work, prompting it to try and obtain the original bank statement.

Ferrexpo, the third largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry, added that Blooming Land did not provide the original, citing local legislation.

Ferrexpo said it had considered starting an independent review in November, but decided a “cooperative route” would get better results. It said it had written to Blooming Land to formally request information and explanations for the discrepancies.

Following an “incomplete and unsatisfactory” response from Blooming Land and after seeking further clarification, Ferrexpo said it had launched the independent review.

Deloitte said it had repeatedly asked Ferrexpo to conduct an independent forensic investigation but quit as auditor after it was unable to ascertain whether Zhevago controlled the charity.

Ferrexpo’s board has maintained that Zhevago did not have significant influence or control over the charity.

The miner said its chairman would speak to investors later in the week.

“While there are indications that some funds could have been misappropriated, further work is required before any final conclusions can be drawn,” Ferrexpo Chairman Steve Lucas said.