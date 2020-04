FILE PHOTO: Executive Deputy Chairman of the Fever Tree drinks company Charles Rolls speaks during a Reuters interview in London, Britain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Britain’s Fevertree Drinks (FEVR.L) said on Wednesday co-founder Charles Rolls plans to step down from his role as non-executive deputy chairman at the company’s annual general meeting in June.

Rolls founded the premium tonic water maker in 2004 with Chief Executive Officer Tim Warrillow and helped grow the company as a strong competitor to Coca-Cola’s Schweppes, aided by the resurgence of gin in Britain.