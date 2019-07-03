FHFA special advisor Bob Ryan to leave July 12

(Reuters) - Bob Ryan, a special advisor to the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, will depart from the agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as of July 12 after serving in that role since 2014, the FHFA said on Wednesday.

Ryan was appointed as a special adviser along with three others by then-FHFA head Mel Watt, who was succeeded by Mark Calabria in April.

Before joining the FHFA, Ryan was a senior vice president of capital markets at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

From 2009 to 2012, he was a senior adviser to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan and served as the first chief risk officer at the Federal Housing Administration.

Ryan also spent over 27 years at Freddie Mac, where he served in several senior executive roles.