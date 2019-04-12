Fiat Chrysler ready for bold action to build solid future: chairman

FILE PHOTO: John Elkann, Chairman of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group attends the presentation of the Science Gateway, a new facility dedicated to scientific education and outreach, by architet Renzo Piano at the CERN in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chairman of Fiat Chrysler John Elkann said on Friday he was ready for bold and creative decisions to help build a solid and attractive future for the carmaker.

Speaking at the company’s annual shareholder meeting Elkann said the group was ready to play a part in the “new and exciting” era for the auto industry.

Recent media reports have said France’s Renault could be eyeing a bid for Fiat while in March the president of Peugeot family holding company FFP said he would support a new deal and suggested Fiat Chrysler was among the options.