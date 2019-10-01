Strike hits Fiat Chrysler plant in Italy after death of worker

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Fiat carmaker is seen in Nice, France, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - A Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) worker died overnight in an accident at the group’s factory in Cassino, central Italy, prompting unions to launch a strike at the plant to demand tighter safety measures, officials said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the company confirmed the death of the 40 year-old in an accident that occurred as he was moving a mould in the cold press area of the plant as part of standard operating procedure.

The three main Italian metal engineering unions, FIOM, FIM and UILM, called for an eight-hour strike on Tuesday in Cassino, where the group produces Alfa Romeo Giulia sedans and Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV models.

Rocco Palombella, head of the UILM union, said accidents of such gravity had not happened for several years at Fiat Chrysler plants.

“We’re waiting to know from prosecutors how a fatal accident could occur, despite all the safety measures that are normally taken in the plant,” he said.

FIOM heads Francesca Re David and Michele Palma urged the government to strengthen procedures for preventing and supervising job safety, claiming that both were increasingly being affected by understaffing.