Marchionne exits Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari amid health crisis: sources

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler chief Sergio Marchionne is to be replaced permanently at the helm of the global carmaker as well as Ferrari after suffering serious complications from surgery, sources said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne attends the celebration of the production launch of the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan at the FCA Windsor Assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, U.S. May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The boards of carmaker FCA, Ferrari and CNH Industrial, which Marchionne also chairs, were meeting on Saturday and may name his successors later the same day, two sources told Reuters.

Spokespeople for Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari declined to comment.