FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) said on Monday it planned to list its robot-making unit Comau and had appointed Paolo Carmassi as the company’s new chief executive for the purpose.

In December, when announcing its tie-up deal with Peugeot maker PSA (PEUP.PA), FCA said Comau would be spun-off shortly after completing the merger of the two carmakers and that its shares would be distributed to shareholders of the new group.