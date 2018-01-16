FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#U.S.
January 16, 2018 / 4:50 PM / in 30 minutes

Former Fiat Chrysler exec expected to plead guilty in payments probe: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV vice president Alphons Iacobelli is expected to plead guilty in connection with a U.S. federal investigation into allegations he made at least $1.2 million in improper payments to a former union vice president and his wife, a person briefed on the matter said Tuesday.

Iacobelli, a former Fiat Chrysler vice president of employee relations, was charged in July in U.S. District Court in Detroit with taking part in a conspiracy to pay prohibited money and gifts to United Auto Workers union officials. A not guilty plea was initially entered on his behalf in August but he did not comment when asked by reporters about the case.

A court notice made public Tuesday said Iacobelli is scheduled to enter a new plea on Jan. 22, but the details of the plea agreement are not known. A lawyer for Iacobelli declined to comment. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.