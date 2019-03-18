Business News
March 18, 2019 / 2:48 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. prosecutors charge former UAW vice president in corruption probe

FILE PHOTO: UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell addresses their Special Bargaining Convention held at COBO Hall in Detroit, Michigan March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Detroit on Monday charged a former United Auto Workers vice president with conspiracy to violate labor laws.

Norwood Jewell, who headed the Fiat Chrysler department at the union, was charged in a criminal information. He is the highest ranking former UAW official charged in the wide-ranging investigation into illegal payoffs to UAW officials. To date, seven people have been sentenced in the government’s ongoing criminal investigation.

A lawyer for Jewell, the UAW and Fiat Chrysler did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson

