Jeep, Suzuki models found to have broken EU emissions rules

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler’s (FCHA.MI) Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki’s (7269.T) Vitara diesel models both break emissions rules and must be fixed or face a ban on sales across Europe, the Dutch road authority ruled on Thursday.

The RDW authority, acting as the reference regulator for across the European Union, said Jeep had developed a software fix and that the authority had ordered the company to recall the model across Europe to roll it out.

It added Suzuki had yet to find a credible solution for the Vitara.

“Suzuki must come with adequate improvement measures or the RDW will begin the process of revoking its European type approval,” the RDW said in a statement, adding it had also started the process of revoking approval for the Jeep Grand Cherokee as a “precautionary measure.”

Regulators across the world have been testing diesel models since Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) admitted in 2015 that it used illegal software to cheat U.S. emissions tests.

The RDW said it had found both the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Vitara had used “prohibited emissions strategies” that led them to emit higher levels of harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) on the road than under testing conditions.

Dutch State Secretary for Infrastructure, Stientje van Veldhoven, said in a letter to parliament she would inform prosecutors of the RDW’s findings.

Fiat Chrysler and Suzuki could not immediately be reached for comment.