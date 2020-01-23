Dutch road authority finds Jeep, Suzuki models broke emissions rules

FILE PHOTO: Cruise control on a 2017 Chrysler Jeep Cherokee is seen in a photo illustration in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch road authority has recalled Jeep Cherokees throughout Europe for a software update, it said on Thursday, after completing an investigation into fraudulent emissions strategies by Suzuki and Jeep diesel models.

Suzuki has yet to find a credible solution for its Vitara model, the authority said.

In a statement, the RDW said cars had used “prohibited emissions strategies” that led them to emit higher levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) on the road than under testing conditions.