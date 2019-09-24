Fiat Chrysler senior manager charged in diesel emissions probe: court document

FILE PHOTO: A Mirafiori FCA worker walks at the Mirafiori industrial complex on the 80th birthday of the plant in Turin, Italy July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

(Reuters) - A senior manager at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) was charged in Detroit earlier this month in connection with the Justice Department’s probe into excess emissions in diesel vehicles, according to documents unsealed Tuesday.

Emanuele Palma, a diesel drivability and emissions senior manager at Fiat Chrysler, was charged with conspiring to mislead regulators, customers and the public about the emissions system used on Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. diesel vehicles, according to a grand jury indictment dated Sept. 18.

Palma has been arrested and is in custody, said Gina Balaya, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit. Palma faces a 1 pm EDT (1800 GMT) court hearing, she added.

Lawyers for Palma could not immediately be identified from the legal documents.