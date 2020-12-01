Fiat brand to electrify 60% of its models by end-2021: Executive

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Fiat is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MILAN (Reuters) - By the end of next year 60% of the car models offered by Fiat Chrysler’s Fiat brand will be electrified, either hybrid or full electric, the Head for EMEA for Fiat, Lancia and Abarth brands Luca Napolitano said on Tuesday.

“By end-2021, out of all Fiat models offered, 60% will be electrified, better than the market average,” Napolitano said in a recorded web presentation.

Fiat this year has launched the full-electric Nuova 500 small car, hybrid versions of its 500 and Panda models, along with hybrid Y, Lancia’s only vehicle currently on offer.

More Fiat models are expected to be offered in hybrid versions in the future, including the 500X compact SUV and the Tipo sedan.