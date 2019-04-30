Fiat Chrysler picks Google, Samsung for global connected car system

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler said on Tuesday it will use technology from Alphabet Inc’s Google and Samsung to connect all its vehicles by 2022, providing music and video and facilitating future car-sharing and self-driving capabilities.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) will use Google’s Android operating system globally instead of a mixture of software that varies by region, a spokesman said. The automaker will also use a cloud-based digital platform from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Harman unit.

Unlike its rivals General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, FCA has spent virtually nothing on developing self-driving vehicle technology. This saves the company large amounts of money, but makes it reliant on outside parties to provide technology and systems.

FCA said it will launch the new capabilities in the second half of 2019. The company said the system will aid owners “by predicting maintenance needs, locating fuel and charging stations, receiving traffic prompts and restaurant offers and providing live customer-care assistance at the push of the button.”