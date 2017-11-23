Fiat Chrysler to recall 1,200 SUVs in India for airbag replacement

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) will recall 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles (SUVs) sold in India, for “replacement of the front passenger air bag,” FCA India said in a statement on Thursday.
The recalls are part of a bigger recall by the company. The carmaker on Wednesday recalled 7,000 U.S.-market SUVs and 1,000 vehicles sold in Canada and Mexico for the same reason.
During the airbag module assembly process, “loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules,” Fiat said in an emailed statement.
No injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints have been reported, the company said.
