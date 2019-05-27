Italian government might ask for symmetry with Paris in FCA-Renault merger - League lawmaker

FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) worker Mario Marcello Giulisano poses at the entrance of the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy May 15, 2019. Picture taken May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian government will defend national interest in the FCA- Renault merger and might ask for a stake in the new global automaker to match French state holdings, a prominent League ruling party lawmaker said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler has made a “transformative merger” proposal to Renault, the Italian carmaker said on Monday, in a deal which would create a world leader and help address some of the weaknesses in both automakers.

Claudio Borghi told La7 TV the presence of the French state in Renault’s capital was an “anomaly”.

“We might ask for symmetry” in governments’ stakes, he said.