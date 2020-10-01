EU regulators to decide on Fiat-PSA deal by February 2

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Feb. 2 whether to clear Fiat Chrysler (FCA) FCHA.MI and French partner PSA's PEUP.PA merger, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.

After a two-month halt, the European Commission resumed its investigation of the deal after the companies provided data which it had requested.

Peugeot maker PSA has offered to make changes to its van joint venture with Japan's Toyota 7203.T to try to allay EU antitrust concerns about its plan to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker with Fiat Chrysler (FCA), people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The EU executive will now seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the offer or demand more.