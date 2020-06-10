Fiat, PSA $50 billion merger faces lengthy EU antitrust probe: sources

FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and Peugeot maker PSA (PEUP.PA) face a lengthy EU antitrust investigation after they declined to offer concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns about their planned $50 billion merger, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Fiat and PSA, which are seeking to create the world’s fourth biggest carmaker, were last week told their combined high market share in small vans was a worry for competition enforcers, other people familiar with the matter had told Reuters.