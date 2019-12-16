Business News
December 16, 2019 / 11:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fiat Chrysler board to meet Tuesday on proposed Peugeot deal: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - The board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to consider taking the next steps toward a proposed merger with French automaker Peugeot SA(PEUP.PA), sources said on Monday.

Peugeot’s board is also expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding to formalize a proposed $50 billion combination of the two European automakers, sources have said.

Reporting By Gilles Guillaume and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below