DBRS Morningstar may upgrade FCA and PSA ratings on merger deal

MILAN (Reuters) - DBRS Morningstar said on Monday it has placed ratings on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) and Peugeot PSA (PEUP.PA) under review with positive implications following the announcement last week of a merger of the two groups.

DBRS Morningstar has BBB (low) ratings on both Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot, the statement added.

If the 50-50 share merger is completed, the combined FCA/PSA entity would benefit from product and geographic diversification on top of synergies and efficiencies, DBRS added.