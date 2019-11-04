Deals
November 4, 2019 / 7:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

DBRS Morningstar may upgrade FCA and PSA ratings on merger deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MILAN (Reuters) - DBRS Morningstar said on Monday it has placed ratings on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) and Peugeot PSA (PEUP.PA) under review with positive implications following the announcement last week of a merger of the two groups.

DBRS Morningstar has BBB (low) ratings on both Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot, the statement added.

If the 50-50 share merger is completed, the combined FCA/PSA entity would benefit from product and geographic diversification on top of synergies and efficiencies, DBRS added.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti

