Italy's FIOM union says new models needed for full employment at FCA's Turin plant

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian metalworker union FIOM on Monday called on Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) to come up with new car models to be produced in its home town of Turin to ensure the Mirafiori plant there reaches full employment.

In October Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA (PEUP.PA) unveiled plans to create a $50 billion group, set to become the he world’s No.4 automaker.

But analysts fear the merger could create a group with spare production capacity of almost six million vehicles in a slowing autos market.

Fiat Chrysler has pledged to invest 750 million euros in its Mirafiori plant in Turin, as part of a 5 billion euro plan to 2021 for Italy, but FIOM said in a statement that a new business plan was necessary to increase production and boost jobs.