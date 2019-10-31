Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal good news but must not affect jobs in Italy: Italian minister

FILE PHOTO - Stefano Patuanelli arrives at Quirinale Presidential Palace, before being sworn in as Italy's minister of economic development, in Rome, Italy September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

ROME (Reuters) - A planned merger between Italy’s Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) (FCA) and French Peugeot owner PSA (PEUP.PA) is good news provided it does not affect jobs in Italy, the country’s industry minister said on Thursday.

“We will ask FCA for continuity on its industrial plan and on investments and production in Italy”, Stefano Patuanelli said on state television.

“The tie-up of two big groups like FCA and PSA can have scale economies on costs but the savings must not affect workers in the country”, he added.

Fiat Chrysler and PSA said earlier today they plan to join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the world’s fourth-largest automaker, triggering a new wave of consolidation in the car industry.