FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON (Reuters) - Entities representing the Peugeot family have approved a proposed Memorandum of Understanding for PSA’s (PEUP.PA) planned merger with Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI), a source familiar with the situation said.

The entities are Etablissements Peugeot Freres (EPF) and FFP.