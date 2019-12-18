Factbox: World's top automakers as PSA, FCA prepare to merge

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) and Peugeot owner PSA (PEUP.PA) have sealed a deal to join forces in a 50-50 share merger worth about $50 billion.

The logo of French car manufacturer Peugeot is seen on a car at a dealership of the company in Cambrai, France, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PSA and FCA will create a group that would have sold 8.7 million vehicles last year, putting it fourth globally behind Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), according to slides in a joint presentation by the companies on Wednesday.

Italian-American FCA is currently placed 10th in the world, with 2018 sales of 4.8 million vehicles. Its French partner is close behind in 11th place, with 2018 sales of 3.9 million.

Below is the rankings in the presentation based on company information and IHS Global Insights:

1. Volkswagen - 10.8 million

2. Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance - 10.8 million

3. Toyota - 10.6 million

4. PSA-Fiat combined - 8.7 million

5. General Motors - 8.4 million

6. Hyundai-Kia - 7.4 million

7. Ford - 6.0 million

8. Nissan Motor Co - 5.7 million

9. Honda - 5.3 million

10. Fiat Chrysler - 4.8 million

11. PSA - 3.9 million

12. Renault - 3.9 million

13. Mitsubishi Motors - 1.2 million