French carmaker PSA confirms talks with Fiat

A PSA Group logo is seen behind a car displayed during French carmaker's news conference as they announce the company's 2018 results at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - French carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA) confirmed on Wednesday that talks were underway with Italian peer Fiat (FCHA.MI) to create a new world leader in the automotive industry.

