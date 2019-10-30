October 30, 2019 / 7:18 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago
French carmaker PSA confirms talks with Fiat
A PSA Group logo is seen behind a car displayed during French carmaker's news conference as they announce the company's 2018 results at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
(Reuters) - French carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA) confirmed on Wednesday that talks were underway with Italian peer Fiat (FCHA.MI) to create a new world leader in the automotive industry.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens